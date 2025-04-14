Kremlin mum on Turkish media reports about potential Black Sea security talks

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov chose not to comment on Turkish mass media reports about Russian-Ukrainian Black Sea security talks allegedly scheduled to be held in Ankara on April 15-16.

"I cannot comment on this in any way. I don’t quite understand what those Turkish media reports were referring to. I cannot confirm this," he told reporters.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said earlier that it planned to organize a meeting on safe navigation in the Black Sea in Ankara on April 15 and 16. According to the ministry, the meeting would bring together military representatives from a number of countries to talk about the naval aspects of military planning to maintain peace in the Black Sea.