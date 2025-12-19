Over 2.5 million messages received for upcoming Putin’ year-end Q&A call-in

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The People’s Front headquarters has received over 2.5 million appeals from across Russia in advance of President Vladimir Putin’s year-end question-and-answer call-in combined with a news conference. Their number has already exceeded last year's total. The event begins in less than an hour.

The program's call center, located at the People’s Front headquarters, is in its 16th day of operation. To date, over 2,532,000 messages have been received and processed. According to statistics cited by the Rossiya-24 television channel, calling the center in person remains the most popular method of communication: phone callers have dialed the hot line number 1,147,738 times. Another 489,111 messages were received via SMS and MMS.

Social policy remains the most pressing topic for Russians across the nation today, accounting for approximately 20% of questions.

In 2024, the People's Front headquarters received just over 2.5 million inquiries addressed to the President. Russians called the call center approximately 1.2 million times, with over 500,000 people choosing to contact the head of state via SMS and MMS.

About the event

This is the fourth time the major year-end press conference and live question-and-answer call-in will be held in a combined fashion. This option was first tested in 2020, when the pandemic prevented the events from being held separately. This program was reintroduced in 2023, under the name Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.