Russia ready to iron out problems in relations with Georgia — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready to normalize relations with Georgia and wants to maintain good ties with any country interested in that, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Following Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin’s interview with the Izvestia daily where he said that Moscow is ready to resume diplomatic relations with Tbilisi, reporters asked Peskov whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had given the country's diplomats any directives on this track.

"There is no concrete timeframe [for normalizing relations with Georgia], but Russia is genuinely ready to take steps toward normalizing relations [with Georgia]. This is indeed true. We are interested in building good relations with all countries that want that and are ready for that," he noted.