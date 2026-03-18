MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. NATO allies are providing military support to non-NATO member Ukraine, but do not extend the same to the United States, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President’s special representative for investment and economic cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), stated.

"NATO allies support Ukraine, but not the US," Dmitriev wrote in English on the X social media network.

He was commenting on a post on the NATO’s official account, which stated that it continues to support Ukraine through the provision of equipment, ammunition, and air defense systems.

Earlier, the RDIF head expressed the opinion that US President Donald Trump is disappointed with NATO countries and will not forget their lack of support for the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz. He also noted that the US should lift sanctions against Russia to support global markets and impose restrictions on Great Britain and the EU, citing survey data indicating that many in the West recognize the destructive nature of these sanctions.