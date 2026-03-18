IN BRIEF: What we know about death of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Iran has confirmed the death of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani.

TASS has collected the key facts currently known.

Circumstances of death

- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on March 17 that Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani was killed during Israel’s night attack.

- Later the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Larijani was killed in an air force strike near Tehran.

- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Larijani was killed by an Israeli air force attack near Tehran.

- Iran confirmed Larijani’s death in a strike by the United States and Israel.

- Larijani’s son Mortaza and head of his security service Sardar Nejad also died with him, Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran's reaction

- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian promised "a severe revenge" on those responsible for the murder of Larijani.

- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite army units) claims to have struck Israel with missiles carrying a split warhead, according to Tasnim.

- It said that this was the revenge for the death of Larijani and his associates.

- The IRGC claims that the missiles "hit more than 100 targets" in Israel.

- Iran's political system is stable, and Larijani's death will not affect its stability, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Larijani's Funeral

- Larijani's funeral will be held in Tehran on March 18, Fars news agency reported.

- According to it, Larijani will be buried along with the head of the Basij paramilitary militia, Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, who was also killed on March 17, and crew members of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, which sank off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4 after being hit by a US Navy submarine.