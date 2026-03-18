Russian Pacific Fleet ships depart from Indian port of Visakhapatnam

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian Pacific Fleet’s naval ships have completed a scheduled call at the Indian port of Visakhapatnam and continued their missions in the Asia-Pacific region, the fleet’s press service reported.

"A Pacific Fleet detachment of ships, consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, completed their scheduled call at the port of Visakhapatnam, Republic of India, and continued their missions in accordance with their long-distance voyage plan," the press service reported.

It said that during their stay in the Indian port, the ships’ crews enjoyed shoreside recreation. The Russian navy men visited memorial and cultural sites and participated in friendly sports competitions with military personnel of the host country.

A detachment of Pacific Fleet ships departed Vladivostok on February 12, 2026 for a long-distance, Asia-Pacific deployment. Previously, the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky made friendly calls at ports in Malaysia and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.