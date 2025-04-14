Russia expected renewal of sanctions by Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The extension of anti-Russian sanctions by US President Donald Trump, which were introduced by his predecessor Joe Biden, is an automatic action and no other decisions could be expected, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A different decision could hardly be expected, especially that these are rather automatic actions," Peskov said.

Moscow and Washington are only at the start of normalizing bilateral relations and Russia therefore had no exaggerated expectations as regards US actions, the Kremlin Spokesman noted.

The case in point is US Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, repeatedly expanded and renewed by Joe Biden’s administration.