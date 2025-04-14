Trump says CBS News should lose license over reports on Ukraine, Greenland

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that CBS News should lose its broadcasting license over "fraudulent" reporting about the conflict in Ukraine and Greenland in the 60 Minutes show.

"I am so honored to be suing 60 Minutes, CBS Fake News, and Paramount, over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform. "They are not a ‘news show,’ but a dishonest political operative simply disguised as ‘news,’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing. They should lose their license!" he added, expressing hope that the US Federal Communications Commission "will impose the maximum fines and punishment."

On Sunday, CBS News’ 60 Minutes aired an interview with Vladimir Zelensky, who criticized the Trump administration’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine, and a report from Greenland, in which the island’s residents spoke out against the idea of joining the US.

"Almost every week, 60 Minutes <...> mentions the name ‘Trump’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this weekend’s ‘broadcast’ tops them all. They did not one, but two, major stories on ‘Trump,’ one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a war that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been rigged, in other words, if I were president and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently," the US leader commented.

Even before winning the 2024 US presidential election, Trump sued CBS News for editing an interview with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. He demanded a jury trial for the case and compensatory damages of at least $10 billion over CBS’s "ongoing false, misleading, and deceptive acts."

Trump’s election team demanded in the first half of October that CBS publish the unedited version of Harris’s interview. Trump is confident that the producers of the 60 Minutes show "sliced and diced" the Democratic candidate’s answers. He also suggested that the incident might be a violation of campaign funding rules, requiring an immediate investigation and public apologies.