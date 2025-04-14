Kiev says more discussions needed on minerals deal with United States

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Ukraine and the United States will hold additional talks toward a resources deal following the latest technical discussions, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina.

"I cannot share many details, but the ongoing discussion in itself is a positive sign. From what can be disclosed at this stage: the Ukrainian delegation has communicated all proposals that we have been preparing here and that have been coordinated to the American side," the senior Ukrainian official told Rada television. "Certain agreements have been reached. I expect more talks following the latest round, until we conclude an agreement," she added.

Last weekend’s round of negotiations was not the final one, Stefanishina confirmed.

On April 11-12, Ukrainian and US negotiators held a meeting on a US proposal to gain access to Ukrainian mineral resources. Later, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said more talks will take place in the coming week.

The minerals deal previously fell apart because of a verbal spat between Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the White House on February 28. On March 27, Kiev announced receiving a revised offer, one which was much tougher on Ukraine than the previous one. The latest proposal demands all of Ukraine’s revenues from natural resources as repayment for aid worth some $120 billion that Washington has provided to Kiev. The United States will control an investment fund to help Ukraine’s recovery as part of the deal.

Since then, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that they are still reviewing the terms, while Zelensky has complained that Washington has changed the original terms of the agreement.