Iran’s Supreme Leader puts army on high alert — Reuters

LONDON, April 6. /TASS/. Iran's armed forces have been placed on high alert by order of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in light of US President Donald Trump's threats against Tehran, Reuters news agency reported quoting an Iranian official as saying.

Iran has issued notices to Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey and Bahrain that any support for a U.S. attack on Iran, including the use of their air space or territory by U.S. military during an attack, would be considered an act of hostility, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Such an act "will have severe consequences for them", the official said.

Reuters said that Iran rejected direct negotiations with the US on a nuclear deal, but wants to continue indirect negotiations through Oman, a longtime channel for messages between the rival states, said the official.

"Indirect talks offer a chance to evaluate Washington's seriousness about a political solution with Iran," said the official.

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a proposal to Khamenei for the talks. On March 30, the American leader vowed to impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks if the negotiations fall through. He also threatened the Islamic Republic with unprecedented bombing in the event of a complete rejection of the deal.

In response, Khamenei said he did not believe in a US military intervention, but warned that any attempt by Washington to provoke unrest in Iran would be decisively repelled.