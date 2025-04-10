US may banish Chinese companies from American stock exchanges — Fox Business journalist

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. The US may delist Chinese companies from the American stock exchanges, Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino reported, citing sources.

"Sources: [President Donald] Trump Administration is moving toward a possible delisting of Chinese public co shares on US exchanges," he wrote on X.

Shares of more than 300 Chinese companies are traded on the American stock exchanges, including Alibaba, Sinopec, JD.com and NetEase.

Recently, a tariff war has broke out between Washington and Beijing. On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. For China, the US duties were set at 34%.

In response, China imposed additional duties of 34% on all US exports from April 10.

Later, Trump promised to charge 104% duties on Chinese products until China struck a trade deal with the United States.

In response, China raised the duties on American goods from 34% to 84%.

In turn, Trump said that his administration would immediately raise trade duties on China to 125%. On Thursday, CNBC citing an official of the American administration reported that the total US duties on goods from China currently amount to 145%.