Iran could benefit from Russia-mediated talks with US — expert

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Iran could benefit significantly more if the talks with the US were mediated by Russia, political scientist Ruhollah Modabber told TASS.

"In the current conditions, Tehran should work on deepening relations with Russia. Tehran will be able to limit the impact of US sanctions if it uses Russia's capabilities. I was convinced that Tehran would engage in talks with the US through Russia's mediation. If the talks were conducted through Russia, Tehran would protect more of its interests," he said.

According to the political scientist, the US and Israel are working together on a special plan for Iran that in some respects resembles the Libyan scenario, when the country gave up the idea of creating weapons of mass destruction and began a process of demilitarization. "The US now wants more to satisfy Israel’s demands when planning talks," Modabber added.

On March 7, US President Donald Trump said he had sent a message to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on the nuclear program. In late March, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had used Oman's mediation services to send a response to Trump's letter.

On Monday, media reported that following an exchange of letters, the two sides agreed to hold the first round of talks in Oman on April 12. Araghchi and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will be the main negotiators.