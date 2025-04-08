Polish president says transfer of US troops from Rzeszow hub agreed at NATO level

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The transfer of US troops from the Rzeszow logistics hub on the Polish-Ukrainian border to other bases in Poland has been agreed at the NATO level and does not mean that US forces are withdrawing from the country, Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters.

"I am aware of the issue; it concerns the transfer of security responsibility at the Rzeszow airport. It was discussed at the alliance level," Duda said at a press conference following talks with Estonian Presi

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, meanwhile, clarified that the transfer of US troops from Rzeszow to other bases did not mean their pullout from the country. "US troops are staying in Poland! Based on a decision made at the NATO summit in Washington, the nature of the mission at Jasionka (the logistics hub at the Rzeszow airport - TASS) is changing," the official wrote on the X social media platform.

"The US troops deployed to Jasionka are passing their functions over to other allies. US forces are staying in Poland, only in other locations. Now, the mission in Jasionka largely involves Norwegian, German, British and Polish troops, along with other allies," the minister explained.

On Monday, the United States Army Europe and Africa announced the repositioning of military equipment and personnel from the Rzeszow hub to other bases in Poland. US troops were temporarily deployed to Rzeszow in 2022.

At a summit held in Washington in July 2024, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to establish the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) mission, tasked with coordinating military supplies and training programs for Kiev provided by allies and partners. The process of NATO’s transfer of powers in terms of ensuring the safety of military supplies in Poland began in August 2024. As many as 100 Norwegian troops equipped with a NASAMS air defense system are on duty at the logistics hub at Jasionka, while Berlin has sent a Patriot battery there. According to the Polish Defense Ministry, the Jasionka hub handles 90% of military supplies meant for Kiev.