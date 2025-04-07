US would like to cut defense expenditures jointly with China — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he does not want to spend billions of dollars on defense and wishes the Chinese government do the same.

"We have a deficit with the country, and the country has a big surplus with us, like China. It is a massive surplus that they take and they spend on their military. Well, we don't want that. I don't want them to take $500, $600 billion a year and spend it on their military. I don't want them spending money on their military. And I shouldn't have to spend money. We shouldn't have to spend it either," he told reporters during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Because, you know, hopefully, - and I said this to President Xi, - hopefully it's money that we're never going to use. In other words, because we're not going to use those incredible weapons that we have and that they have. We don't want that," Trump added.