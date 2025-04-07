{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US would like to cut defense expenditures jointly with China — Trump

"I don't want them to take $500, $600 billion a year and spend it on their military," US President said

WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he does not want to spend billions of dollars on defense and wishes the Chinese government do the same.

"We have a deficit with the country, and the country has a big surplus with us, like China. It is a massive surplus that they take and they spend on their military. Well, we don't want that. I don't want them to take $500, $600 billion a year and spend it on their military. I don't want them spending money on their military. And I shouldn't have to spend money. We shouldn't have to spend it either," he told reporters during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Because, you know, hopefully, - and I said this to President Xi, - hopefully it's money that we're never going to use. In other words, because we're not going to use those incredible weapons that we have and that they have. We don't want that," Trump added.

Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, France support swiftest peace in Ukraine
According to the statement, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emmanuel Macron and Abdullah II held a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump
Annual inflation in Russia accelerates to 10.24% — Economy Ministry
Prices changed by 0.05% in the non-food segment. Prices continued going down for electric and domestic appliances
Price of Brent oil down below $64 per barrel on ICE for first time since April 26, 2021
Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May delivery was down by 3.36% at $59.92 per barrel
South Korea begins importing less nuclear fuel from Russia — Yonhap
From 2020 to 2024, South Korea imported a total of more than 2,000 tons of enriched uranium, while 38% came from France, 32% from Russia, 25% from the United Kingdom, and another 5% from China
US duties, mass trader liquidations behind bitcoin fall — experts
Over the past day, bitcoin, according to the Binance exchange, lost more than 10% of its value, as it is now trading at $75,000
Residents of Zaporozhye, Gulyaipole await liberation, Russia conducts targeted attacks
Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans commission of Russia’s Civic Chamber, said, that the Russian Armed Forces are conducting targeted attacks
Russian national dies in Mexico under unknown circumstances
The Russian Embassy in New Mexico has launched an inquiry into the death of Russian national Anton Alfyorov
US may raise duties on Chinese goods to 104% — White House
The new increase may be approved on April 9
Russian tech firm to modify latest RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun for new ammo
The RPL-20 hand-held machine-gun will be operational in the Army, the Airborne Force and special operations units
EU lays out schedule of retaliatory measures against US tariffs
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic declined to mention what goods would fall under the EU’s tariffs
Ukrainian attack that killed female civilian in DPR involved Slovakian-made missiles
The attack also involved 122 mm projectiles
Russian economy attractive to western investors — minister
Maksim Reshetnikov pointed to a high current level of real interest rates in the Russian economy, which means that financial investments are attractive amid stable external trade turnover and steady exchange rate
Russian embassy chides British media for Jules-Verne-style fantasy of subsea sabotage
"Russia has never threatened the security of the United Kingdom and its residents," the embassy stressed
Oil pumping over Transneft system down 3% in 2024
The pipeline operator expanded the capability of oil deliveries to the Far Eastern port of Kozmino to 46 mln metric tons per year
American Tater forcibly hospitalized with mental disorder in Moscow
Psychiatrists diagnosed Joseph Tater with mental health
Russian troops advance to Loknya, Yunakovka following Basovka's liberation, expert says
Andrey Marochko noted that Russia’s advances in Sumy have stretched Ukraine’s frontline, compelling Kiev to divert troops and resources to this new sector
Press review: US sees first protests since Trump’s return and OSCE seeks Russia’s comeback
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 7th
Russia has no intention to employ nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says diplomat
Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Zaitsev underscored that Russia firmly abides by the principle that there can be no victors in a nuclear war
Weekly inflation stands at 0.2% in Russia-statistics
In annual terms, inflation in Russia was 10.33% as of March 31, 2025
NCPM scientists create prototype of computer operating at 'speed of light'
Research Director Alexander Sergeyev elaborated that one of the primary challenges facing the researchers is to integrate the device with fast interfaces compatible with classical electronic computing machines
Gas supplies to Transnistria suspended for several days due to technical reasons
As noted at a meeting chaired by President Vadim Krasnoselsky, with the resumption of gas supplies, the heating season, which ended on April 2, will be extended by several days
Iran’s Supreme Leader puts army on high alert — Reuters
Reuters said that Iran rejected direct negotiations with the US on a nuclear deal, but wants to continue indirect negotiations through Oman, a longtime channel for messages between the rival states
WHO should stay out of politics, Russia urges to drop double standards — Foreign Ministry
"Russia considers it extremely important that the organization's activities remain depoliticized, scientifically based and meet the interests of all member states," the statement reads
Russian army extensively advances in Kupyansk direction — expert
"Though the advances here are quite small, they are observed on a broad section of the front stretching more than 35 kilometers," Andrey Marochko
Putin holds phone talk with Lukashenko
According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the heads of state discussed current matters of bilateral cooperation
Russian troops exploiting success in Krasny Liman area in Donbass — DPR head
In the Velikaya Novosyolka frontline area, Russian troops are focused on liberating the settlement of Bogatyr where the Ukrainian military has concentrated its forces and built quite serious defenses, Denis Pushilin said
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Vostok 2022 strategic drills to practice military security in Eastern region — top brass
It is noted that the Vostok 2022 strategic maneuvers will bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 items of armaments and military hardware
Iran to never create nuclear weapons — Foreign Ministry
The development of nuclear weapons in the Islamic Republic is officially prohibited by Ali Khamenei's 2003 decree
Investigation results into hole in Russia’s Soyuz MS-09 handed over to law enforcement
Earlier, a source informed that the hole had been drilled in weightlessness by a person not acquainted with the spaceship’s design
Houthis claims attack against US carrier group
Strikes against US warships "continued for several hours" and prevented US attacks against Yemen’s regions controlled by the rebels, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea added
Russia’s economic growth is currently approaching 'zero' — expert
Alexander Shokhin emphasized that the current issue is finding a balance between rising inflation and the need to avoid overheating the Russian economy
International acceptance of Mir cards grows despite sanctions — Bank of Russia
Currently, apart from Russia the Mir card is accepted in 13 countries
Initiative with deployment of EU troops in Ukraine makes no practical sense — experts
According to Jack Watling, a senior researcher for land warfare at the UK’s Royal United Services Institute, a "coalition of the willing" should not attempt such an undertaking
Ukraine appoints notorious former ambassador to Germany as envoy to UN
The new envoy is replacing Sergey Kislitsa, who was dismissed on December 21, 2024
Putin, Lukashenko discuss upcoming Zapad 2025 drills — agency
According to the report, the two leaders also touched upon the developments in the zone of the special military operation
Gas actively pumped into Europe’s UGS, LNG imports at record rates
Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 250 mln cubic meters on April 5, according to GIE
Russian Defense Ministry receives last three Su-35S fighters under 5-year contract
The Su-35S is designated to strike air, ground and naval targets and infrastructural facilities shielded by air defense systems and located at a considerable distance from home airfields
Russia to donate 1 million euro to UN Climate Convention
The document says that the goal of the payment is to ensure the representation of Russian staffers in the convention’s secretariat
US has practically no trade with Russia, so no reciprocal tariffs were imposed — Trump
On April 2, Trump imposed customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories
US, Iran holding direct talks — Trump
According to the US leader, no country is acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran
Moldova stands on verge of collapse of relations with Russia — ex-premier
"We stand on the brink of a collapse in relations not only with a friendly nation but also with a strategic partner with whom we share centuries-old socio-economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties," Vasile Tarlev wrote
Lavrov discusses Russia-US dialogue, Ukraine crisis with envoys of Eurasian states
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues related to the implementation of the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a new security architecture in Eurasia with the participation of all states of the continent and their associations
Ukrainian elections, necessary for legitimacy of peace agreements, won’t be democratic
Parliamentary and presidential elections are not held in Ukraine due to martial law
Russian authorities doing everything to mitigate slide in oil prices — Kremlin
As of 7:08 a.m. GMT, the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2025 delivery was down below $63 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since April 12, 2021, according to trading data
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, France reject any annexation of Palestinian territory
"The leaders expressed alarm at the increasingly deteriorating situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem and urged to stop all unilateral measures that undermine the viability of the two State solution and increase tensions," the declaration said
Trump's tariffs could plunge world into third global recession in last 20 years — Axios
The portal quoted consulting company Evercore as saying that in 2024, the US imported $3.3 trillion worth of goods, or more than $25,000 per household
Russian diplomat calls on US to audit Ukraine aid spending
In Rodion Miroshnik words, an audit is necessary so that "no illusions are left about what [the Kiev regime] really is"
UN concerned over deteriorating relations between US, Iran, hopes for indirect talks
"We hope that the opportunity of using another country as an intermediary would be used as a way to lower tensions," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said
Washington would like to see conflict in Gaza over — Trump
"I like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point," US President said
Russia bans advertising on websites of extremist organizations
The law envisages a delayed implementation date for these new regulations, which will come into effect on September 1, 2025
EC proposes 25% retaliatory tariffs on US goods from April 16 — Reuters
As the agency says, the EC has removed whiskey from the list of goods subject to import duties
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds 16 US companies to export control list
Trade with the listed companies is prohibited without obtaining special authorization from the Chinese government
Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Brother of Syrian president to lead administration’s work — TV
Maher al-Sharaa was appointed to the position of the secretary general of the presidential service, Syria TV said
VTB net profit under IFRS hits record $6.3 bln in 2024
Throughout the year, the total loan book expansion gradually decelerated due to the Bank of Russia’s tighter monetary policy and restrictive macro prudential measures, VTB said
Nigerian police disperse anti-government protests with tear gas
According to the report, members of the Takeitback protest movement took to the streets in the Maitama district of Abuja
Lavrov describes situation in Middle East as 'explosive'
The top Russian diplomat also said the Euro-Atlantic security paradigm was in crisis, and drew attention to the dangerous actions of NATO states aimed at destabilizing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region
Russian troops liberate Katerinovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day
Houthi field commander dies in US strike on Yemen’s Sa’dah province — TV
According to the report, other high-ranking Houthi officials accompanying him were also killed in the attack, including the head of the region’s education department
Gutsul’s defense counsel accuses Moldovan special service of gross interference in process
The defense believes that charges voiced in mass media by Moldovan government and law enforcement representatives that Gutsul allegedly took money from a criminal group, are unjustified
US not satisfied by current situation around Ukraine — Trump
"So we're meeting with Russia, we're meeting with Ukraine, and we're getting sort of close," US President added
Iran ready to give harsh response if US, Israel attack — Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stressed that "any attempts by third parties to carry out provocations and arson will have consequences"
Trump expects $6-7 trillion in investment to come to US after new tariffs take effect
US stocks started the day in the red, with the key indexes falling by 2.9-4.6%
Russia wins industrial war, leaving Europe in the dust, British report shows
Meanwhile, Europe lacked a coherent strategy or understanding regarding its supply chains
Russia’s annual GDP growth in February stands at 0.8%, down from 3% in January
The ministry noted that the overall dynamics of key macroeconomic indicators in February were largely influenced by the calendar factor, as February 2025 had one fewer day than February 2024
PM Starmer calls US duties challenge for British, global economy
Keir Starmer added that the world is changing and the rules of commerce that were perceived as normal recently are no longer appropriate
Time has come to stop war in Ukraine, Musk says
US businessman said that he has 'no respect for the warmongers'
Kazakhstan does not ban export to Russia due to sanctions — Ministry
Trade relations between Kazakhstan and Russia are regulated in full compliance with provisions of the Agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union, the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration noted
European students keep enrolling in Russia, even as ties fray — cooperation agency CEO
"There are some fields where Russia is simply second to none, for example, like music and ballet," Yevgeny Primakov noted
Trump’s new tariffs pave way for new world order, says top EU lawmaker
In an interview with the Funke media group, he pointed out that "the Trump administration is bringing fundamental things into question for no reason at all"
Greece favors unified EU response to US tariffs, says prime minister
Kyriakos Mitsotakis still said it is better not to have high expectations on this issue as there is no certainty how the US will react
Russian cosmonauts congratulate Ovechkin on becoming NHL goals king
Roscosmos chief Dmitry Bakanov, his deputy Sergey Krikalev, Commander of the Cosmonaut Squad Oleg Kononenko, as well as the crew of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft which is to blast off from Baikonur on April 8, also tipped their caps to Alexander Ovechkin
'Ovechkin makes history': world media discuss sportsman’s 'miracle goal'
Alexander Ovechkin set a new record for the number of goals scored in the regular season of the NHL, surpassing Canada's Wayne Gretzky
Russia, Belarus almost fully switch to settlements in national currencies — prime minister
Mikhail Mishustin stressed that he is prioritizing strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Belarus
Press review: Putin’s envoy holds talks with Trump's team as experts analyze tariff impact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 4th
Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariffs if Beijing doesn’t nix retaliatory move
The US president added that all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with Washington will be terminated
Houthis report attacks on Israeli military site, US destroyers in Red Sea
Previously, the Israel Defense Forces reported that it intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle approaching the country’s eastern borders
Putin thanks Lukashenko for seizing explosives on border with Poland — report
On April 6, Belarusian customs officers stopped the smuggling of 580 kg of pentaerythritetetranitrate in a Mercedes car
‘Deep state’ instructed Europe to continue conflict in Ukraine — Georgian PM
According to Irakli Kobakhidze, the same thing is happening with financing of organizations engaged in "anti-state processes," including in Georgia - these organizations are now funded only from the EU
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
Ukrainian forces planted mines at cemeteries in Kursk Region during retreat — sapper
According to the report, bomb disposal specialists while surveying these territories are invariably wearing armored gear that can weigh up to 50 kg
Hungary not to support EU’s retaliatory tariffs against US — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto stated that Hungary favors "talks on lowering tariffs in trade between the United States and the European Union, not raising them"
Russian companies eye oil and gas projects in Equatorial Guinea — Energy Ministry
The parties are also considering the introduction of industry standards of the Institute of Oil and Gas Technological Initiatives for equipment and technology
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds eleven US companies to unreliable entities list
Restrictions were introduced "for protection of national sovereignty, security and interests of development"
Musk reminds Russia, US only two miles apart
Elon Musk has posted a video which also notes that during icy winters, the Russian-American border in this area becomes traversable on foot
Battlegroup West destroyed five Starlink terminals — spokesman
Air defense crews destroyed two HIMARS projectiles and 22 fixed-wing drones
Global oil market situation extremely turbulent — Kremlin
The authorities are doing everything to mitigate the global situation for the Russian economy, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Three cities in DPR cut off from water supply due to Ukrainian shelling
Repairs are expected to take up to three days
Urals oil price drops by almost $10 per barrel since beginning of April
On April 4, the price of Urals in the port of Novorossiysk fell to $54.76 per barrel against $63.45 per barrel on April 1
Russian agency says Latvia plans to pull down World War II memorials to mar Victory Day
"To give this act of vandalism a semblance of being ‘civilized,’ it is planned to proceed ‘strictly within the Latvian legal framework,’ the statement says
Ukrainian army lost 19 Abrams tanks out of 31, rest taken off frontlines, NYT says
The newspaper noted that of "the 31 highly sophisticated Abrams tanks that the United States provided Ukraine in 2023, 19 have been destroyed, disabled or captured
Audi hits brakes on US deliveries following new Trump tariffs — Bild
The company representative added that currently there are more than 37,000 cars sitting in Audi warehouses in the United States, and these are not subject to the new duties, meaning they can be sold
US to increase military pressure on Houthis — Pentagon chief
"We are not going to relent, and it's only to get more unrelenting, until the Houthis declare that they will stop shooting at our ships," Pete Hegseth said
Russia unsurprised by Trump's threats to impose duties on Russian oil — Ryabkov
The minister stated that even during Trump's first term, Russia "noted and remembered" the distinct patterns of US behavior when desired results were not quickly achieved
EU plans to impose 25% tariffs on US yachts, diamonds, juices — radio
According to the radio station, tariffs on these goods will be implemented from May 16
Kiev’s partners to reduce financing of Ukraine due to US tariffs — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Ukraine had been brought to complete financial, political, and trade dependence on Brussels by "knowingly false European integration rhetoric"
Trump’s tariff policy risks undermining US leadership in AI
Experts anticipate that Trump's tariffs will accelerate the growth of energy costs for businesses, especially for AI centers and data storage and processing facilities
UN Security Council to hold Ukraine-themed meeting on April 8 — Russian mission
The session was requested by Western powers
