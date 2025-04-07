White House denies reports Trump considering 90-day pause on duties

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called reports that American leader Donald Trump is considering a 90-day pause on his recently rolled out import tariffs a lie.

"Fake news," she wrote on X.

Earlier, CNBC reported that Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett allegedly said that the US administration was considering a 90-day suspension of tariffs for all countries except China.

On April 2, Trump imposed customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. For China, the duties were set at 34%. In retaliation, China will slap new, 34% duties on all US products from April 10.

On Monday, Trump threatened China with new, 50% duties from April 9, if Beijing does not abandon the retaliatory measures.