Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces fire over 35 drones at Belgorod Region over day — top brass

In Borki, two 16-year-olds were injured as a result of a drone dropping an explosive device

BELGOROD, April 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces used 37 drones and 32 munitions to attack eight areas of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"The settlements of Borki, Dvuluchnoye, Dolgoye, Konoplyanovka and Ryabiki in the Valuisky district were attacked by 17 drones, with 13 of them suppressed and down. In Borki, two 16-year-olds were injured as a result of a drone dropping an explosive device," he said in a statement on his Telegram channel, adding that there was minor damage to infrastructure.

According to the governor, the Graivoronsky district was attacked by three drones. As a result, two private houses, two vehicles and a power line were damaged.

Ukrainian servicemen also fired 19 munitions and four drones at the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. An industrial facility and two vehicles were damaged. In the Shebekinsky district, four munitions and nine drones were launched at five settlements, damaging two vehicles.

The Belgorodsky and Borisovsky district were attacked with nine munitions and five drones. One outbuilding and one vehicle were slightly damaged. Air defense systems shot down two drones over the Ivnyansky and Rakityansky districts. No casualties or damage were reported.

Tags
Russia's domestic policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
