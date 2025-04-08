Partnership treaty with Iran does not mean military alliance — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russia-Iran Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership contains no military commitments from either side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"I would like to point out that the signing of the treaty does not mean the establishment of a military alliance with Iran or mutual military assistance," the senior diplomat asserted, addressing the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament).

Meanwhile, in Rudenko’s words, the treaty’s "Article 3 says that Russia and Iran will not provide military or any other assistance to an aggressor in case either of them comes under attack, and will rely on the UN Charter and other norms of international law to resolve conflicts."

The Russian deputy foreign minister also said that another separate article covers in detail ways to counter unilateral coercive measures. "The parties clearly define them as unfriendly acts that violate international law, and commit to coordinate their efforts in order to eliminate this harmful practice," he added.

"The treaty, which consists of 47 articles, highlights the parties’ intention to interact in the field of foreign policy, to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensure security and stability; it also determines the principles of developing relations in the trade, economic, scientific, investment and technical fields, as well as in the fields of education, healthcare, sports, culture, tourism and others," the Russian deputy foreign minister elaborated.

Rudenko explained that the treaty was concluded for 20 years "and will be automatically extended for additional five-year terms." It is subject to ratification and will enter into force "in 30 days after the final written notification of the parties implementing the relevant domestic procedures."

"This is a framework treaty that establishes basic principles for the further development of Russia-Iran ties at a new historical stage. The treaty takes Russia-Iran relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership as it seeks to deepen cooperation in a wide range of areas that the two countries see as priorities aimed at building a fair multipolar global system," the senior diplomat went on to say.

The treaty is expected to play a stabilizing role in the Middle East, where it will help maintain security in the neighboring areas of the Caspian Region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, while also facilitating the construction of a new Eurasian security architecture, Rudenko concluded.