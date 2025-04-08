Russian troops evacuate civilians from liberated Kursk Region village of Guyevo — officer

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian servicemen are evacuating civilians from the liberated village of Guyevo in the Kursk Region, a regiment commander with the call sign Apostol said.

"The Guyevo settlement is currently controlled by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which, among other things, are engaged in evacuating civilians," he said in a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to Apostol, Russian military units, as they pressed on with their offensive, had overcome "stubborn enemy resistance" in and around the settlement and managed to "break through the enemy's defense line, drive a wedge into its battle array and destroy it."

Another video from the Defense Ministry shows footage of the village’s liberation.

"At this time, the streets of the village of Guyevo are controlled by units of the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment and the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division," a narrator said in the video.