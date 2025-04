WASHINGTON, April 8. /TASS/. The US administration will increase military pressure on Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement until they cease attacks on American ships, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

"We are not going to relent, and it's only to get more unrelenting, until the Houthis declare that they will stop shooting at our ships," he said. "We have a lot more options and a lot more pressure to apply," the Pentagon chief added.