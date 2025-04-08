Iranian, US representatives to hold talks in Oman on April 12 — top Iranian diplomat

DUBAI, April 8. /TASS/. Washington and Tehran will hold indirect talks in Oman on April 12, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement on the X social network.

"Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks," the statement reads. "It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America's court," the top Iranian diplomat wrote.

On March 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. Tehran turned down the idea of direct dialogue with the US but indicated that the negotiations could be continued via mediators.

On March 30, Trump said he would impose additional tariffs on Iran in two weeks should the nuclear talks fail. He also warned Iran about unprecedented bombardments if it rejects the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of a military intervention by the US but cautioned that any attempt by Washington to incite unrest in Iran would provoke a strong reaction.

On April 7, Trump said that Washington and Tehran have been holding direct consultations which will continue on Saturday "at almost the highest level." He did not give any details.