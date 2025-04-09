Annual inflation in Russia accelerates to 10.28% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Annual inflation accelerated to 10.28% over the week from April 1 to 7 from 10.24% a week earlier, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Inflation geared down to 0.16% over the week from April 1 to 7, 2025. Food inflation slowed down to 0.14% during the reporting week, including the decline in price growth rates to 0.9% for fruits and vegetables and 0.07% for other foods," the ministry said.

Prices growth rates remained at the last-year level in the non-food segment. Prices continued going down for electric and domestic appliances. Price dynamics in the services sector was 0.3%, the ministry noted.