MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Bin Jassim Al-Thani has urged Russian companies to invest in the Qatari private sector.

"We invite Russian companies to join us and help us in promoting trade <…>, as well as in investing in our private sector," he said at the Russia-Qatar business forum.

The forum held in Moscow is focused on relevant issues of the Russian-Qatari cooperation and the strengthening of business ties between the two countries.