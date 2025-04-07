MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on imported goods from more than 180 countries poses a risk to many of Ukraine's partners, which will result in a reduction in financing of the Kiev regime, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine, said.

On April 2, Trump announced the implementation of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. He said he would set the minimum tariff rate on imported goods at 10%. For individual states, he set customized tariffs. A basic customs tariff of 10% was imposed on Ukraine. No new tariffs were announced for Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Belarus.

"Indirect losses for Ukraine are connected with the recession in the EU predicted by the world's leading economic institutions.

This will affect the largest trade and economic partner, financial donor, and patron of [Vladimir] Zelensky," Medvedchuk wrote in his exclusive column for the Smotrim.ru media platform.

Among the country's indirect losses, Medvedchuk cited a decline in the volume of goods exports to EU markets, as well as to other countries. According to the politician, this will lead to a reduction in foreign exchange earnings from exports, with subsequent adverse consequences for the budget and the economy as a whole. In addition, Medvedchuk pointed out that against the backdrop of an inevitable recession in the EU, the scenario of a decrease in the volume of credit loans provided directly to cover Ukraine’s state budget deficit is very likely.

"Thirdly, according to the estimates of the world's leading institutions, the US global tariffs could lead to the third global recession in 20 years, especially if retaliatory measures are taken by other countries and lead to a shift in the global macroeconomic landscape. Moreover, the US tariffs will exacerbate Europe's economic problems, which will also directly affect the ability of European taxpayers to continue funding the Kiev regime," Medvedchuk added.

The politician emphasized that Ukraine has been brought to complete financial, political, and trade dependence on Brussels by "knowingly false European integration rhetoric and criminally wrong actions of [former Ukrainian President Pyotr] Poroshenko and Zelensky regarding rapprochement with the EU." "This means that the aggravation of intra-European crisis processes in the economy will deal another blow to Ukraine by limiting the financing of Zelensky's criminal regime and the country as a whole," he concluded.