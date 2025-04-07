US, Iran holding direct talks — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. Washington in holding direct consultations with Tehran and would prefer to settle the issue of Iran’s nuclear developments through talks, US President Donald Trump said.

"We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started. It'll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen," he told reporters during a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that a meeting at the nearly highest level will be held on Saturday.

"And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious," he said, not specifying however what he means saying "the obvious." Earlier, he did not rule out the potential use of force against Iran.

"And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it," he said. "So we're going to see if we can avoid it, but it's getting to be very dangerous territory, and hopefully those talks will be successful. And I think it would be in Iran's best interests if they are successful, we hope, we hope that's going to happen."

According to the US leader, no country is acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said earlier that Washington would react positively to the proposal to hold brokered talks. If such consultations begin, the most probable mediator would be Oman, he noted.

On March 7, 2025, Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. Tehran turned down the idea of a direct dialogue with the US but indicated that talks could be continued via mediators.

On March 30, Trump said he would impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks should the nuclear talks fail. He also warned Iran about unprecedented bombing if it rejects the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that any attempts by Washington to incite unrest in Iran would provoke a strong reaction.