German politician calls for resuming gas supplies from Russia in response to US tariffs

BERLIN, April 7. /TASS/. Sahra Wagenknecht, a Bundestag lawmaker and leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party, has said that Germany should respond to the US customs duties by resuming gas supplies from Russia, boosting economic ties with BRICS nations and getting rid of its digital and energy dependence on the United States.

Amid the crash of financial markets, she warned about an impending global economic crisis and called for adopting a comprehensive package of measures to stimulate Germany’s economy. "Stock markets are plummeting and there is a real threat of a global financial crisis," she told the t-online news portal. In light of the new US tariffs, she said Berlin must rethink its strategy. Germany, in her words, should establish closer economic relations with BRICS countries, get rid of its "digital and energy dependence" on the United States, and "begin receiving pipeline gas from Russia again."

Wagenknecht recalled that Germany is about to enter the third year of economic recession. She urged the leaders of the Christian Democratic Union and Social Democratic Party, Friedrich Merz and Lars Klingbeil, to come up with a concrete plan to avert an economic crisis.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose customs duties on products from 185 countries. Universal 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individual tariffs will come into effect from April 9. Apart from that, the US administration imposed 25% customs dues on all imported cars from April 3. Trump has also declared a state of emergency in the country over the economic situation.