Russian lower house ratifies Treaty on Strategic Partnership with Iran

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has ratified the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document to the State Duma in March. The treaty was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow in January. The document provides the legal framework for the long-term development of relations between Moscow and Tehran. It designates Russia and Iran as strategic partners, and covers all areas, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finances, transportation, industries, agriculture, culture, science and technology.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out earlier that the treaty would strengthen relations between the two countries both in terms of bilateral cooperation and coordination on international issues. He also pointed out that the document paid special attention to boosting interparliamentary ties, including within international parliamentary organizations and through the commission on cooperation between the State Duma and Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly.