KURSK, April 7. /TASS/. Soldiers from the Bars-Kursk unit, engaged in combat in the Sumy area, are conducting daily demining operations at various locations, including cemeteries that were mined by Ukrainian troops during their retreat from the Kursk Region. The unit's sappers are urging local residents not to visit their relatives' graves this Easter, as these areas remain unsafe, according to the commander of the Bars-Kursk engineer and sapper platoon, who introduced himself to TASS by his call sign, Miron.

"It is currently very unsafe. We carry out mine clearance operations every day at cemeteries and other potentially crowded sites. We strongly advise against visiting these locations for Easter. It would be safer to spend the holiday at home or attend a church service instead. Visiting cemeteries right now poses significant risks. Our enemy is cunning: cemeteries and their approaches were deliberately mined during their retreat from the Kursk Region. We frequently discover booby traps and camouflaged explosive devices," Miron stated, emphasizing that Ukrainian soldiers intentionally planted mines in cemeteries before Orthodox Easter.

Miron explained that bomb disposal specialists while surveying these territories are invariably wearing armored gear that can weigh up to 50 kg, including helmets, bulletproof vests, armored suits, and various protective equipment against shrapnel. Before each such mission, they meticulously check and prepare their individual equipment, which includes long ropes with hooks, feelers, and metal detectors. The sappers are trained to identify inconspicuous strings connected to detonators and Lepestok leaf-shaped anti-personnel mines.

He also noted that there have been cases in the Kursk Region in which local residents bypassed military cordons in attempts to return to their homes, resulting in injuries from landmines and explosives. Currently, the Bars unit's soldiers are working to identify all hidden paths and routes and establish checkpoints to monitor them. The region’s government press service has said a ban has been imposed on the entry and movement of civilians in 121 settlements within the Kursk Region, with the majority - 79 settlements - located in the Sudzha district.

Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024. According to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, over 86% of the area previously occupied by Ukrainian forces has now been liberated. In certain border areas, the Russian army has advanced into the Sumy Region. The Russian Defense Ministry reports that the enemy has suffered losses exceeding 71,000 troops since the onset of hostilities in the Kursk Region.