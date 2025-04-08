Concept of Eurasian security implies no hierarchy — expert

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The concept of Eurasian security does not include any hierarchy in contrast to the Euro-Atlantic system, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeyev said.

"The first thing is that our idea of Eurasian security does not embrace hierarchy after all. What is obvious is that the Euro-Atlantic system is based on a strict hierarchy," he said at a roundtable discussion on The Balkan Region in the System of Eurasian Security held between the Russian International Affairs Council and the Serbian Institute of International Politics and Economics.

"There is the United States, which is a leader in security, which ensures security; there are allies that have more influence, such as the United Kingdom, such as France with its military capabilities, and there are allies that are more like followers, but also have their role in a certain system. We are talking about a hierarchy which others choose to join or avoid," the expert noted.

The idea of Eurasian security, to which Russia adheres, is based on the principle of sovereign equality and mutual respect of other states, Timofeyev emphasized. "It does not impose any sort of value-based hierarchy. We do not impose our own criteria of democracy on anyone, whilst we respect the democratic traditions formed in a number of countries," the expert emphasized.