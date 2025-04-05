Time has come to stop war in Ukraine, Musk says

ROME, April 6. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk, currently in charge of the US Department of Government Efficiency in the administration of President Donald Trump, spoke in favor of ending the conflict in Ukraine when speaking at the congress of the Italy’s Lega Party by a videoconference link.

"I have no respect for the warmongers," Musk said when answering a question of Matteo Salvini, the party leader and the Deputy Prime Minister of Italy. "This is an evil thing," he continued, referring to the conflict in Ukraine. The time has come to put it to an end, Musk added.