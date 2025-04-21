Over 50 agreements to be signed at KazanForum

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. More than 50 deals will be signed at the 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum", which is scheduled to be held in Kazan in May, the Russian Economic Development Ministry’s department director Pavel Kalmychek said.

"We coordinate the signing of documents. We already have more than 50 agreements planned for signing. We see that colleagues from the Health Ministry have in fact the largest number of agreements," he told a press conference in TASS.

Information about the planned signings is still being compiled, the official noted. "We first of all receive agreements via agencies," he said, adding that the number of business agreements between companies is expected to be much higher.

The 16th International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" will take place on May 13-18 in Kazan. The main theme for this year has been defined as ‘Digitalization: New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation’. TASS is the general information partner.