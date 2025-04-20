Putin to hold meeting of military industrial commission newt week — TV

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the military industrial commission and meet with heads of municipalities next week, Russian TV host Pavel Zarubin said.

Apart from that, the president’s plans for the coming week include several international contacts, including a meeting with the sultan of Oman, who will pay a state visit to Russia, as well as a government meeting on economic issues and a regular meeting with members of the Russian Security Council.