PREVIEW: Easter Sunday celebrated by Orthodox Christians

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Orthodox Christians all around the globe are celebrating Easter, their main holiday, on Sunday.

This year Orthodox Easter coincides with the holy day for Catholics. The date of the holiday changes each year, as it is determined by the lunisolar calendar.

Just before midnight Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia conducted an Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. In his traditional Eastern address, he congratulated the clergy and believers on Easter Sunday, noting that this holiday is a basis of faith and hope as the resurrection of Jesus eliminated the key enemies of the humankind, sin and death, and relieved people from the power of evil.