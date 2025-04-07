Lavrov discusses Russia-US dialogue, Ukraine crisis with envoys of Eurasian states

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has discussed international issues, including Moscow's renewed dialogue with Washington and the Ukrainian crisis, at a meeting with the ambassadors of Eurasian countries, the Foreign Ministry said on its website following the meeting.

"The discussion also covered other key items on the international agenda, including the state of the Russian-American dialogue and the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the foreign ministry said

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues related to the implementation of the initiative put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a new security architecture in Eurasia with the participation of all states of the continent and their associations. "During the discussion, the need to ensure stability in the Eurasian space, application of the principle of indivisibility of security in practice and ensuring the primary responsibility of the Eurasian states for solving Eurasian problems was emphasized," the ministry said.

The meeting participants also noted the importance of the international conference organized annually in Minsk for holding a serious discussion on Eurasian security. Lavrov drew attention to "the initiative put forward by the Republic of Belarus and supported by the Russian Federation to prepare the Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century, a policy document that could outline the framework parameters of the continental security architecture."