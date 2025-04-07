Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, France support swiftest peace in Ukraine

CAIRO, April 8. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and King of Jordan Abdullah II during a meeting in Cairo held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, noting the importance of the swiftest settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

"Today, the leaders of Egypt, France, and Jordan held a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the tripartite summit held in Cairo on April 7, 2025," el-Sisi’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the call "emphasized the importance of expediting the process to reach peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the shared need for international security and stability."

Earlier, AFP, citing the Elysee Palace, reported that el-Sisi, Macron and Abdullah II held a phone conversation with Trump during talks in Cairo. According to the news agency, the discussion also involved the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump held a phone conversation on March 18 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, measures for avoiding escalation, and various international matters. The Russian leader supported the US president’s proposal of a 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure in the Ukraine conflict.