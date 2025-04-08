Russia welcomes US-Iran contacts in Oman — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia undoubtedly welcomes the planned contacts between the US and Iran to be held in Oman in order to de-escalate the escalation over the Iranian nuclear dossier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Undoubtedly," he said when asked if Moscow supported the start of negotiations. "We have repeatedly said that we support the settlement of the Iranian dossier issue by political and diplomatic means," the spokesman emphasized. "If this is indeed the case, we can only welcome it," he added.

"We know that certain direct and indirect contacts are planned in Oman. And, of course, we can only welcome it, because it can lead to the de-escalation of tensions around Iran," Peskov pointed out.

On March 7, Trump said he had sent a message to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on the nuclear program. On Monday, media reported that following an exchange of letters, the two sides agreed to hold the first round of talks in Oman on April 12.