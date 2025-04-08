US, its allies almost provoked World War III — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The US and its allies waging an unannounced war against Russia while formally maintaining nuclear parity almost provoked World War III, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

In a statement marking the 15th anniversary of the signing of New START by Russia and the US in Prague, the official pointed out that the treaty "has not led to the reduction of the risk of a nuclear war." "The reason is the position of the US and its allies. At some point, they decided that they could formally maintain nuclear parity with Russia while at the same time waging an unannounced war against us with the use of unlimited sanctions, as well as their weapons and specialists," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"This has brought the world to the brink of World War III," he emphasized, recalling that the administration of former US President Joe Biden "kept saying that there is no threat of a nuclear conflict." "This was nothing but a cynical lie: the threat was of the highest level ever," the security official stressed.

He pointed out that despite record military spending, the current US administration under Donald Trump acknowledges the existence of a nuclear threat. "And the European shmucks do not," Medvedev noted. "On the contrary, they have begun to rattle their scarce strategic potential," he underscored.

The Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, widely known as New START, was signed in Prague by the presidents of the two countries. Russia was then represented by Dmitry Medvedev, while the US by Barack Obama.