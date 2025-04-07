TBILISI, April 7. /TASS/. The so-called deep state has ordered European structures to continue military operations in Ukraine, said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

"The deep state has instructed European institutions to continue the war in Ukraine. Before that, American structures were also involved in this process. Now the deep state has exclusively tasked European structures with prolonging the war in Ukraine," Kobakhidze told reporters.

According to him, the same thing is happening with financing of organizations engaged in "anti-state processes," including in Georgia - these organizations are now funded only from the EU. Kobakhidze stressed that the deep state uses European bureaucracy for its own purposes, while Georgia has to look out for its national interests, which are to "prevent what happened in Ukraine."

As Kobakhidze noted, Ukraine is basically destroyed and has suffered enormous casualties, but can boast good cooperation with the European bureaucracy. According to him, Georgia managed to avoid such a scenario and the opening of a second front of confrontation with Russia, which angered the deep state.