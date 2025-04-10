Russian, US diplomats at Istanbul talks discussing bilateral relations only, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The talks currently being held between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department are only discussing normalizing bilateral relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"The talks between the [Russian] Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State are solely discussing issues of normalizing bilateral relations. These talks are not discussing resolving the Ukraine crisis," he shared.

The latest round of negotiations between delegations from Russia and the United States has been ongoing in Istanbul since 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT) on Thursday. A source told TASS that the talks may last for four to five hours. The Russian delegation is being led by the country’s new Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiyev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter represents the US side.