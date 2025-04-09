Russia, US to hold next round of talks in Istanbul on April 10, Russian diplomat confirms

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russia and the United States will hold a new round of talks on bilateral embassy operations in Istanbul on April 10, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed.

As regards a second round of talks between Russia and the United States on normalizing bilateral embassy operations, "I confirm that it will take place tomorrow," the Russian diplomat said at a news briefing. "The meeting will be held in Istanbul. The Russian delegation will be led by Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiyev, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (for Russia and Central Europe - TASS) Sonata Coulter will represent the US side," she specified.

The two countries’ senior diplomats will take part in the meeting, Zakharova added.

"The ongoing detailed work toward removing multiple obstacles, including technical ones, that hamper the activity of diplomats in the two countries will be continued," she noted.