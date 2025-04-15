Ukrainian forces target energy facilities in three Russian regions

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched multiple assaults on energy infrastructure in the Bryansk, Kursk and Kherson Regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Bryansk Region, at 5:20 p.m. local time [2:20 p.m. GMT] on April 14, the Ukrainian military deliberately shelled the Solovievka transformer substation of Bryanskenergo, a branch of the Rosseti Center Power Grid Company. As a result of the shelling, it was damaged and shut down," the ministry said.

As a result of a Ukrainian drone attack at 8:36 p.m. [5:36 p.m. GMT] on April 14, a 10-kV high-voltage line of the Khvoshevskaya substation of Bryanskenergo was damaged and shut down. Residents of the Sevsky district were left without electricity.

The Ukrainian military also struck energy sites in the Kherson and Kursk Regions. At 9:12 p.m. [6:12 p.m. GMT] on April 14, the Ukrainian military attacked the Vinogradovo power substation of Bryanskenergo, and at 11:42 p.m. [8:42 p.m. GMT], as a result of another attack, the substation caught fire and was shut down. "Approximately 56,250 people in 108 settlements were left without electricity," the ministry emphasized.

In the Kursk Region, at 1:30 a.m. on April 15 (10:30 p.m. GMT on April 14), a ground-based steel low-pressure pipeline was damaged. A total of 165 people were left without gas. At 2:40 a.m. on April 15 (11:40 p.m. GMT on April 14), a Ukrainian drone hit another ground-based steel low-pressure pipeline. A total of 21 people were left without gas.