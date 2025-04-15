Russia, US working hard to achieve peace but no quick results should be expected — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are working hard to achieve peace but no quick results should be expected, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Quite hard work is underway. You know that first-hand information exchanges are going on. I’m talking about the recent meeting between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [US Special Presidential Envoy] Mr. Witkoff in St. Petersburg," he said, adding that other channels were also in operation.

"Hard work is underway. [The development of peace initiative] is such a complicated matter that it’s hardly possible to expect immediate results," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.