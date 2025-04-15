Indonesia backs expansion of air service with Russia — minister

TOKYO, April 15. /TASS/. Jakarta is keen on broadening the geography of flights and boosting their frequency between Indonesia and Russia, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated on the sidelines of the Russia-Indonesia Business Forum, which is taking place in the Indonesian capital.

"We encourage cooperation, including direct flights from Moscow to Bali," the Indonesian news portal Tempo wrote, citing the minister as saying. "There are five more tourist destinations we can also enhance through air transportation."

The minister highlighted the importance of launching direct flights between Jakarta and Moscow, which will strengthen business ties between the countries. The Indonesian side has already discussed the prospects of expanding air service with Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Airlangga Hartarto said. "We will finalize the details later," he added.

In late August 2024, the Russian flagship airline Aeroflot announced that it would launch direct scheduled flights from Moscow to Denpasar on September 17. On February 6, Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov said that about 150,000 Russian tourists visited Indonesia in 2024.