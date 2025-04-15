Oman to host next round of US-Iran indirect talks this week — Iranian diplomat

DUBAI, April 15. /TASS/. The next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States will be held in the capital of Oman on April 19, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

IRNA news agency quoted Baghaei as saying that: "Muscat [the capital of Oman] remains as the venue for the 2nd round of negotiations, which will take place on Saturday [April 19]."

On April 14, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced upon his arrival at the scheduled meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg that the United States and Iran will hold the next round of talks concerning the Iranian nuclear program in Rome.

The Dutch foreign minister dismissed rumors that the talks would take place in the Netherlands. "They will not be held in the Netherlands. The venue is Rome," he clarified.

Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a calm and constructive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set for April 19.