Russian intel chief sees communication between Moscow, Washington as positive change

MINSK, April 15. /TASS/. The very fact of communication between Moscow and Washington is a favorable turn from former US President Joe Biden’s administration, Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR), told reporters.

"Russia and the United States maintain quite an intensive dialogue at various levels, and the very fact of communication is a positive thing. It is certainly a drastic change from former [US] President Biden’s administration," he noted.

According to Naryshkin, "the US administration clearly seeks to understand the causes of the Ukrainian crisis and sort them out."

The SVR chief emphasized that Moscow had accepted US President Donald Trump’s proposal of a 30-day moratorium on strikes against Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities.