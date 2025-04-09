Iran's response to US rhetoric justified, but Russia concerned — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Iran's decision to place the army on high alert is understandable given the US’s confrontational rhetoric, but the escalation of the situation is a cause for concern in Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Of course, like everyone else," he said when asked if the situation was raising Moscow’s concerns. "We hear rather harsh rhetoric. Naturally, the Iranian authorities are taking the necessary precautionary measures. All of this increases tension."

"We believe that in this context, the most important thing is probably to focus on reports that suggest the possibility of contacts, whether direct or indirect—though the form is not as important," he told a news briefing.

"But dialogue and contact are always preferable to confrontational actions, which only result in further escalating tensions."

Reuters news agency reported earlier, citing a senior Iranian official, that Iran's Supreme Leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei placed the country's military on high alert amid threats from Washington.

During his first term, US President Donald Trump applied pressure on Iran and reinstated sanctions, although the republic halted the development of defensive nuclear capabilities. After returning to the White House in 2025, Trump ordered maximum pressure on Iran and threatened unprecedented military strikes if Tehran did not agree to a new agreement with Washington.

On March 7, Trump said he had proposed to Khamenei to hold discussions on the nuclear program. The initial meeting will be held on April 12 in Oman.