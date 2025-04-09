EU spends 144 bln euros on Ukraine since 2022, including 49.6 bln on weapons — EC

BRUSSELS, April 9. /TASS/. The European Union has already spent 144 billion euros on Ukraine aid since the beginning of 2022, including 49.6 billion euros on arms supplies, the European Commission said in a statement as the EU-Ukraine Association Council meets.

Total EU assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians amounted to 144 billion euros. Military assistance, including through the European Peace Fund and provided directly by the member states, amounted to 49.6 billion euros, while 73,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received EU training, the document says.

The wording "Ukraine and Ukrainians" means that the 144 billion euros include the 17 billion euros which it provided to the EU countries to finance emergency social support measures for Ukrainian refugees in Europe.