MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Europeans do not realize that their irresponsible actions could lead to the largest armed conflict since World War II, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

"According to Brussels, the so-called coalition of the willing will bolster [Vladimir] Zelensky’s position," the diplomat said.

"This is the most extreme faction of the [North Atlantic] Alliance member states, eager to take a direct role in the conflict in Ukraine, in the nation of the Bandera regime."

Zakharova noted that they are organizing "summits, meetings of the chiefs of general staff, and at the same time, they fail to realize that their reckless actions might trigger the largest armed conflict involving nuclear powers since World War II."

She stated that the primary "instigators" of this "group of fixated fanatics" are the United Kingdom and France, led by President Emmanuel Macron.

The "coalition of the willing" held a summit in Paris on March 27, where representatives from around 30 countries discussed potential security guarantees for Kiev after the conclusion of the conflict. One of the key issues was the possible deployment of a military force in Ukraine. The United States was absent from this summit.