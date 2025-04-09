US tariff policy could create new opportunities for Russia, India — Russian official

NEW DELHI, April 9. /TASS/. Higher US tariffs on other countries, including India, could create new opportunities for developing Russia-India economic cooperation, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Vladimir Ilyichev said.

"Our Indian counterparts, given that their access to the US market will be restricted to some extent, will be more interested in supplying us," said the official, who is visiting India. "This is also an opportunity for us to expand our trade. Our access to the Indian market could increase and open up in certain new niches."

Asked how the US tariffs could impact Russia, the minister said the effect won’t be significant.

"For obvious reasons, trade with the US is now significantly limited, but because we are still closely integrated into global trade - with the BRICS countries and other countries that are friendly to Russia - there will be a certain influence," Ilyichev went on to say.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced he was introducing tariffs on 185 countries and territories. Russia was not targeted by the measure. The universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5, and individual tariffs on April 9. India was subjected to a levy of 26%.