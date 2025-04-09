IOC cuts down number of men’s football teams in 2028 Olympics

GENEVA, April 9. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reduced the number of men’s football teams at the 2028 Olympics in the US, IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell told journalists.

The men’s competition at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will feature 12 national teams, a downsize from 16 in previous tournaments. Meanwhile, the number of women’s football teams will increase from 12 to 16.

The number of female athletes at the 2028 Summer Olympics will surpass that of male athletes for the first time ever, McConnell said.

At the Paris Olympics in 2024, women made up half of all participating athletes for the first time.

According to the official, the 2028 Summer Olympics program is composed of 31 sports, with 10,500 athletes participating: 5,333 female and 5,167 male athletes.

The 2028 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles on July 14-30.