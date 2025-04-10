Some EU countries strongly oppose use of Russian assets for Ukraine’s needs — top diplomat

VILNIUS, April 10. /TASS/. Some EU countries vigorously object to the utilization of Russia’s assets frozen in the West for Ukraine’s requirements, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

"When it comes to the frozen Russian assets, we are in talks with the 27 member states. We are making arrangements as there are certain risks and we need to find a way to address them. Besides, some countries are vehemently opposed to it," she pointed out in an interview with Estonia's ERR broadcaster.

Kallas declined to name those countries. "I will not name them but you can read about everything in the media and it won’t be difficult to figure it out," the top EU diplomat added.

Kallas announced previously that the EU intended to provide Ukraine with 2.1 billion euros of profits from the frozen Russian assets.

The EU, Canada, the US, and Japan seized Russian assets worth about $300 billion after the launch of Moscow's special military operation. Of these, about $5-6 billion are held in the United States, while the majority of them are in Europe, including at Euroclear in Belgium, where $210 billion is stored. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cautioned earlier that Moscow would take decisive action in response to a potential transfer of profits from the Russian assets to Ukraine.